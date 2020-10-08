The financial well-being of a municipality can be a delicate science.
Consider that we cover nine incorporated towns here at the Point — Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Selbyville, Frankford, Dagsboro and Millsboro. Some of them have police departments. Some do not. Some have consistent transfer taxes filling the coffers. Some do not. Some have public works departments.
We’re sure you get the picture.
Like businesses and other entities of every size and form, municipalities all have their own challenges when it comes to budgets and growth. What we’ve noticed is that the ones who stay economically strong are the ones with a clear understanding of who they are, and who practice prudence with their spending habits while respecting the generators of revenue they have available to them. Simple, right?
Well, in theory it is. But what if there isn’t enough money coming in when compared to the expenses going out? Or what if the money coming in is due to a recent development being built that you can’t simply count on each year going forward? Also, keep in mind that the growth of a new development can mean more of a drain on infrastructure, or require more police. There’s a lot to take in.
We’re mentioning this in light of the Millsboro Town Council recently unanimously deciding to place a hard cap of $5 million for upgrades to town hall and the police department. The Town is doing great financially, but voting to limit this spending sets them up in the future. You never know when things could change, right?
Millsboro continues to practice smart growth.