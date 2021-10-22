Many of us have had the opportunity to spend time with Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin over the years, and there is one thing he makes crystal clear — opioids are a giant concern to him, and he will never stop fighting their impact in this entire community.
Well, on Oct. 15, Gov. John Carney signed a bill that directs funds toward Delaware’s opioid crisis, and he has created the Prescription Opioid Distribution Commission to determine how to allocate those funds in the best way to win this battle. On that commission? Chief McLaughlin.
If you think this menace hasn’t hit our community, you haven’t been paying attention, and you’ve been beyond fortunate that it hasn’t struck your family, neighbors or circle of friends.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings described part of our local impact during the crisis when the commission was announced.
“Two million pills went into Selbyville alone — which at that time had a population of 2,000. All the while big pharma made money hand over fist. Let’s make no mistake about it, this was profit over lives.”
McLaughlin is an important member of this group, as he brings vast law-enforcement experience, along with a clear understanding of what we need here. This is a big deal.