If a tree falls for a new development, does it make a sound? Well, if it’s up to Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, many of those trees won’t be knocked down at all.
Hudson is pushing the council to adopt a 20-foot buffer of preservation for full-grown trees for all developments.
“What I want to achieve is, if there is a mature tree inside the buffer, it can’t be cut down and replaced by a sapling,” Hudson explained.
“What they do is they go ahead and clear-cut the entire thing, then they replant,” said Hudson. “I’ve only been here a year and a half, but this is something I’ve been looking at since I’ve been elected. I don’t see a downside to saving the trees. If they can explain to me why these big trees have to be taken out then, maybe, but you’ve got a lot of explaining to do to me.”
Hudson explained his rationale for this effort is that the mature trees help stop run-off, consume carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. There is also the beauty and history of the mature trees, along with their importance in providing homes for wildlife. Hudson also said that if a developer clears the trees, sells the timber and topsoil, then replaces those trees with saplings, it can take generations for those saplings to turn into full-grown trees.
“Why not just leave it where it is?” he asked.
In an era of unprecedented local growth and ever-decreasing natural landscapes, Hudson appears to be backing a no-brainer here. We support his effort to preserve some of what makes this community the natural wonder that it is today.