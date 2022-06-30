As we near another July 4 holiday, and thousands upon thousands in our area are aiming to make memories that last a lifetime, let’s try to focus our energies on making those memories positive ones.
To be fair, that’s a good rationale to take into every week, right? But when we talk about the Fourth, there is that matter of explosives, and what they can bring to the discussion is grave danger if not handled responsibly.
As background, after years of not being legal, Delaware now allows certain devices to be deployed on July 4, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Those types, by the way, are sold in Delaware stores, so that should take out the mystery. If you buy them in another state and cross borders into Delaware with them... sorry about your luck. That’s illegal.
Of course, it’s not just fireworks that can ruin a vacation or holiday for anybody. Every year, we see incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists being struck by motor vehicles. And every year, law enforcement, fire departments and town officials stress the need for people to pay attention and follow the rules of the land.
Educate yourself, stay vigilant and pay attention to your surroundings, if you are on foot, on a bicycle or driving a motor vehicle.
And if you are operating that motor vehicle, or a bicycle for that matter, don’t drink. Just don’t do it. The short-term fun you might be experiencing during a celebration is great. The long-term agony you might be putting yourself or your family through if something goes wrong is not.
We want all of you to have a fun, memory-filled holiday. Just try to make those memories good ones. For everybody’s sake.