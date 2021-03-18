Who doesn’t love a good hero story?
Well, this week we certainly have one for you? Cheryl Ditwiler was driving in Selbyville in the early-morning hours last week when she noticed flames coming out of a home’s chimney. Smoke coming out of a chimney isn’t all that unusual, obviously, but flames shouldn’t do that.
Alarmed, Ditwiler stopped her car. She backed it into the driveway and leaned on her horn while calling 911. She then hurried to the front door and knocked.
“The guy came to the door, probably thinking I was a maniac,” she said. “...I said, ‘Your house is on fire.’ He came out with me. He went around the house, and we went back, and he grabbed his wife and got her out of there.”
Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Chief Andy Johnson explained that a dirty chimney caused the outbreak, and praised Ditwiler’s quick response.
“She’s the one that made the difference, right there,” he said.
There was some water damage inside the house from the water used to put out the fire, but there were no injuries, and one could thank Ditwiler for that. In fact, we will. Thank you for your efforts!