There are two distinct sounds of young people celebrating that can be heard throughout our community these days — the joy of being on the beach in the summer season, and voices of support and encouragement coming from dugouts throughout the region as young baseball and softball players chase their dreams of playing in a Little League World Series.
(Editor’s note: Do not search for an intentional theme on this page this week. The knucklehead who writes the column below this piece did not take the subject matter of our editorial into consideration when he blathered on about whatever he blathered on about this week.)
Regardless, boys and girls of numerous age groups are trying to stake their claim to a coveted World Series spot, be it here in Roxana for the Senior League Softball World Series coming up in a few weeks or the numerous other locations across these fruited plains that will be hosting age groups for World Series tournaments as well.
Locally, the Lower Sussex Little League Junior Softball team won the state championship Monday night, topping Camden-Wyoming by a score of 10-0. That will send them to Connecticut next week to attempt to win the East Region spot for inclusion to the Junior League Softball World Series.
Also, the Lower Sussex Little League 8-to-10-year-olds won the District 3 title last weekend, putting them in position to play in the state playoffs starting next week at Canal Little League complex in Newark.
There is still a lot to be determined, including who will be the local representative in the Senior League Softball World Series, but it is encouraging to see the local teams already making their mark in these preliminary tournaments. Best of luck to all!