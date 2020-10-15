It is time to shine, local restaurants. And shine they will.
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Delaware and the Coastal Point are collaborating with local restaurants to present Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week, from Wednesday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 25. The event is a promotion of dining specials, lodging and eat-and-stay packages to highlight the wonderful restaurants and hotels of our community.
Restaurants participating in the effort include Heidaway, Bethany Blues, One Coastal, Cottage Café, Matt’s Fish Camp, Fork + Flask, Crooked Hammock, NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, Shaka Shack, Good Earth Market, Summer Salts, 99 Sea Level and The Den at Bear Trap Dunes. And hotels involved with the event include Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and Holiday Inn Express, along with the new Fenwick Shores Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Fenwick Island.
Those are a lot of familiar names, and they bring quality services and products to this community.
There is no secret that this has been a difficult and trying year for the hospitality industry in general — particularly for restaurants, and ours have not been spared from those hurdles. Capacity restrictions, food-chain delays, a scarcity of local employees and the general unwillingness of many people to venture out because of the COVID-19 pandemic have hit our restaurants hard. And that’s on top of the “typical” challenges that include parking limitations, competition, and the general headaches and tribulations of running a restaurant.
Check out www.LocalCuisineDE.com to see what is available during this special event, and support our local restaurants and hotels while they face a unique challenge in presenting their top-shelf services to our community and its visitors.