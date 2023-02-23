The sound of gunfire is not at all uncommon in Sussex County, particularly during certain times of the year. The sound of gunfire in the middle of the day near the middle school, however — that is not something expected or desired. By anybody.
Reports of gunshots near the Selbyville Middle School playground and soccer field on Thursday, Feb. 16, got the attention of school officials and police, and the community could let out a collective breath of relief after it was discovered that the alleged shooter was aiming at targets in the woods near the school, and that it was not something more nefarious and terrifying.
It was certainly not a wise activity, and police also suggested alcohol was involved, so still a potentially absurdly-dangerous activity. Now it’s up to the legal system to sort all that out.
But today, in this space, let’s give parents of this community a little boost of assurance.
After police received reports of gunfire near the middle school, they reacted. Selbyville Police Department PFC Liana Dodson responded immediately after receiving the call, and ultimately issued the all-clear. School resource officer Tyler Bare, according to Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson, “took down the suspect and helped take him into custody” in the woods behind the school. Wilson also credited members of the Delaware State Police for immediate response.
When facing a situation that potentially called for our heroes to do heroic things, our heroes did heroic things. They ran into the potentially-horrifying unknown before them in defense of those who were potentially defenseless.
Our responders responded. And we thank them profusely.