At our core, we are not a community based on real estate deals. We are a community that features desired real estate largely because of our natural resources — both that ocean to the east and the inland bays that define so much of our region.
And if we want our community to stay vibrant and important long into the future, it is critical that we protect and enhance our waterways and develop smart aquaculture programs that can help sustain our economy and environment. One exciting element that has been growing recently is oyster harvesting, which has the potential of offering both economic and environmental dividends — as each oyster is believed to cleanse about 50 gallons of water a day.
Currently, there are 14 leases and 12 lease owners in the Inland Bays. These oyster farms are largely family-owned, and it takes six to nine months to grow oysters to maturity, according to Ed Hale of the University of Delaware School of Marine Science & Policy. He added that it can take most growers up to three years to get a return on their initial investment.
One thing that could help the oyster farmers, as well as the water quality dividends produced by these oysters, is if the farmers had a way of buying or growing spat larvae (baby oysters) locally, as opposed to having to go to outside states who breed their own. Currently, as you can read in this week’s paper, groups like the Center for the Inland Bays, University of Delaware and some legislators are trying to form a partnership to do just that, which could help the oyster-harvesting world significantly.
We’d love to see this happen, for both the economy and environment. It just makes too much sense.