Most often when we think of our local beach lifeguards, we think of them on watch from their stands, keeping us safe in the ocean or rushing to the rescue when a swimmer gets in over their head, or even excelling as athletes in lifeguard competitions.
But we recently had a sobering reminder of both what can happen when a lifeguard isn’t on duty to come to the rescue and of the reality that sometimes swimmers still get injured or die in the ocean.
Former Bethany lifeguard and local businessman Alex Heidenberger tried to aid a man who was swimming in Bethany Beach after lifeguard hours and who was later declared dead. Even in retirement, Heidenberger demonstrated the calling to help for which our local lifeguards are known.
And lamenting the loss of a life, he offered advice everyone getting near the ocean should remember at all times: “The lesson here is, hands down, respect the ocean.”
Noting the training of the guards, Heidenberger emphasized that the incident happened while they were off-duty. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t impacted by it.
“Tomorrow is going to be a tough day for them,” he said of the guards’ first day back on the stands after the incident, on Sept. 19, “so I am buying them lunch. And the town should be there with us, too. The main focus should be on healing,” he said.
We offer our condolences to the man’s family, as well as our appreciation to Heidenberg, the bystanders who rushed to help and all the lifeguards, and we hope they find healing and solace in our appreciation of just how vital they can be our safety.