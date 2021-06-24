Though there has been very little to celebrate during the COVID-19 era, we have collectively been impressed by the ingenuity, creativity, and roll-up-your-sleeves and take-no-prisoners mentality by many of our local business owners to combat the restrictions and realities of the global pandemic.
We saw restaurants roll out delivery and advanced carry-out systems that were not in place before, shops veered toward drive-by pickup sales, and web conferencing eliminated a lot of in-person municipal and business meetings. Though none of this was ideal, it was inspiring to see everyone pretty much pull together and fight for everything they had worked to build before the virus made its way here.
Earlier this month, the people at Banks Wines & Spirits were honored with national recognition at the Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Austin, Texas. Co-owner Kami Banks explained that, after they initially closed to try to keep people safe, they had pivoted to an e-commerce offering, allowing customers to do their purchasing online, and they were able to maintain operations.
We applaud the Banks family for their recognition and creativity, along with all our hard-working small businesses.