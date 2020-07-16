Schools closing in the spring and the cancelations of nearly every organized activity since, from sea to shining sea, have thrown a figurative monkey wrench into nearly everybody’s plans — be they personal or professional.
One element that is not mentioned very often is the fact that many children, locally and nationally, have not been given access to food they normally receive, due to the closures. Schools and camps, for all the other amazing things they do for our youth, also provide meals to children who may need them. For many, no schools = no food.
But the Selbyville Public Library, thanks to the nationwide USDA Summer Food Service Program and the generous donations of local businesses, is currently providing lunch three days a week for youth ages 18 and younger.
“I just wouldn’t think of a summer without providing meals,” said Selbyville Public Library Director Kelly Kline. “That’s just a really critical aspect of our service, in my opinion. It is really truly for anyone.”
Local businesses and organizations have kicked in with meals, sponsorships and donations of picnic tables and umbrellas when on-site dining is available again. It is truly an example of a community stepping forward to help its community.
Families with children 18 or younger can swing by the library at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to visit the pick-up window for lunch. There is no pre-registration required, and no need for proof of identity, income or residency.