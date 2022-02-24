In a world of instant gratification — often thanks to having access to an endless trove of information, and misinformation, in the palm of our hands — it is fairly easy to forget the remarkable resources we have at our disposal in the form of public libraries.
From exploring new worlds opened up to us through the minds of talented fictional writers to absorbing information provided to us by those who labor away in the world of non-fiction, the vast selection of books available to the public through our libraries is stunning. And as far as expanding the hearts and minds of our children? There is perhaps no better resource in all the land than our libraries, who shelf thousands of books, host storytime events, engage our children through craft events, and so on and so on and so on.
And that’s just the books.
Libraries have evolved with the times, and they now have a digital presence to provide access to all that modern technology presents us, through downloadable books to Internet access to, well, you name it. In short, libraries still rock.
And that’s why we were so happy to cover last Friday’s dignitary-filled event at Selbyville Public Library, as plans to build a new $7 million, 14,000-square-foot library with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were celebrated.
Libraries have provided, and continue to provide, a remarkable service to the entirety of every community they serve, and really serve as a hub in terms of uniting people and feeding our brains. To see valuable resources going toward improving and elevating, well, that’s something we should all be behind.