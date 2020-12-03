People are good.
Oh, there are good people who make bad choices. And, quite frankly, there are some bad people that are just rotten to their core. But, as a whole, people are mostly good — and they mostly want to do the right thing.
Of course, that “right thing” can have a lot of different meanings to a lot of different people, right? At its very core, the practice of “doing the right thing” would seem to be simply doing what is ethical, treating people with dignity and not negatively impacting other people’s lives by their action.
Sometimes, particularly in this community, “doing the right thing” means to go above and beyond all that. Take “Miss Doll,” for instance.
The beloved cashier at Millville Super G has built up a long list of admirers in the area. A social media post about her drew so much attention that a local woman, Kathleen Jacobs, decided to ask people to come to her check-out line at work last weekend with cards and flowers as part of “Doll Appreciation Day.” The people, as you might guess, responded.
“I never knew how much difference I made with people,” she said.
Good people let her know. They did the right thing.