Following a two-week delay due to a winter storm at the end of last month, organizers, vendors and spectators alike are more than ready for this weekend’s Fire & Ice extravaganza.
An event that has grown exponentially since its inception, both geographically and in volume, this year’s edition would seem to be taking it to all new levels of entertainment. From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, there will be ice displays, fine-food opportunities, a chili cook-off, music and more.
And, let’s face it, a festival in pretty mild weather during the guts of a relatively-cold, snow-kissed winter sounds pretty darn good right about now, doesn’t it?
Once again, the Bethany Beach boardwalk will be a central location for the annual event, hosting a bonfire Friday night at 5 p.m., an Ice Tour on Saturday night at 5 p.m. and a live performance by Jesse Garron’s Elvis Tribute at 7:30 that evening, along with exhibits and demonstrations throughout the weekend (see our full story for a comprehensive schedule of events.
Also hosting big chunks of this year’s festivities will be the new Evans Park in Millville and John West Park in Ocean View, along with an array of some of your favorite local businesses. Get out and explore this weekend. Support the vendors taking part in this, and the other small businesses that are opening their doors specifically because of the festival.
After two years of anguish, frustration, living in a constant state of flux and everything just seeming to be harder than it has a right to be… enjoy.