The Industrial Revolution was a time of excitement and energy for this nation, and the nation’s economy.
Factory work was booming, lining the pockets of those in charge, while providing work to a great number of folks — though also taking advantage of them, as many worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week, in unsafe conditions to try to put food on the table. These manufacturing jobs surpassed agriculture as the dominant source of employment, and eventually sprung forth labor unions to try to protect workers, both in factories and mines.
In 1894, after a series of violent events between workers and employers (such as the Haymarket riot of 1886, which took the lives of several Chicago policemen and workers, per History.com), Congress created Labor Day as a way of honoring America’s workers, while hoping to calm some of the angst in the process by “throwing a bone to the working class.”
This weekend, as so many celebrate one last summer fling at the beach, we honor workers again — and at a time when workers truly deserve being honored.
American workers have been challenged again, and you can clearly see it in our little slice of heaven by the shore. Pandemic restrictions, the struggles of many small businesses over the last 18 months to stay above water, fewer international workers and, well, take your pick of any other reasons for worker shortages, have led to many workers taking on more hours, juggling more responsibilities and generally being asked to do more than what one should be asked to do.
So, let’s be patient with our workers this holiday weekend. Know that your order might take a little longer than you’re used to at one of our remarkable restaurants, and that it might take an extra moment for an employee to help you out at the store. Appreciate that they are there, contributing to society and the businesses that employ them, and let them know that you’re thankful for their efforts — more so than annoyed at circumstances out of their control.
Let’s appreciate the men and women who provide the labor this Labor Day weekend and show them that they are respected.