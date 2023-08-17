File this under “What the...?”
On Friday, Aug. 11, police in Kansas reportedly raided the offices of the Marion County Record, confiscated computers and cell phones from the paper’s publisher and staff, and basically put their boots to the collective throat of the First Amendment.
At the heart of this incident, according to some with knowledge of the situation, was a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell, who said the Record had invaded her privacy when it obtained copies of her driving record, “including a 2008 drunken driving conviction,” according to an Associated Press story. Newell claimed she was targeted by the paper after she ordered the paper’s publisher and co-owner, Eric Meyer, along with a reporter, out of her restaurant during a political event.
The paper responded that it had received an unsolicited tip about Newell, and that it verified the story through online public records. According to AP, the paper never published the story, but the reporting work got Newell’s attention, and she complained about it during a public city council meeting, and added that she drove around on a suspended license after the arrest.
This is one of those classic he said-she said things. The paper says it was following a lead, determined it wasn’t newsworthy and moved on to other projects. Newell says she was unfairly targeted.
But authorities raiding a newspaper, jeopardizing other unnamed sources who might be on those computer files and making it nearly impossible for the paper to publish because of all of their files being gone, is a blatant abuse of the First Amendment, and a disservice to the people of Marion County.
We need a free press to maintain balance. This should not stand.