There is no shortage of people, businesses, activities and organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both locally and globally.
We have seen an economic impact that has crippled millions, fundraising efforts hampered by quarantines and event cancelations, vacations stifled, sports halted, live entertainment put on hiatus and, quite obviously, a significant loss of life. One item locally that might have been overlooked throughout this — at least by us at the Point — has been one of the crown jewels of our entire community: Justin’s Beach House.
The Bethany Beach respite home for families dealing with cancer has been hugely popular since it was built, and families have been able to come enjoy a week at the beach with little more to worry about than what to do next. Many of the families who have visited have shared stories with us in the past concerning just how much their time at Justin’s Beach House meant, both in terms of a physical break and a mental-health vacation.
But the pandemic came, and short-term rentals were initially affected, and that included people staying at Justin’s. When that ban was lifted, there was still the reality that many cancer patients have weakened immune systems, so there had to be an even-greater emphasis on the cleaning of the building.
But organizers adapted. Families were notified that there were very real changes this year, and there have now been 16 families who have enjoyed Justin’s this summer.
Justin’s Beach House keeps rolling, and that’s a great thing.