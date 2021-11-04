During a time of our nation’s history mostly noted as one of division, let’s instead focus on something that can bring us together.
Next Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., people across this country will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring the veterans of our armed forces who at some point in time decided to put their lives, health, families and general sanity at risk to defend the people who inhabit the United States, and to go wherever our leadership deems to send them.
Locally, VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, along with other locations throughout the community, will hold a ceremony to do just that for our veterans — to celebrate them and their immense sacrifices.
Let’s do this. Let’s put aside everything that rips us apart and instead focus our energies and love on those who have pushed their own biases and notions aside for a greater cause. Let’s make this our greater cause — a community-wide recognition of selflessness and valor.
Celebrate Veterans Day with a display of patriotism, not unlike the way we honor our forefathers for declaring independence from British rule more than 240 years ago. Honor those who served at that time. And during two World Wars. And in Korea, Vietnam, Central America and the Middle East.
Heroes walk among us. Let’s celebrate them.