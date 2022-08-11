We’re getting into that time of the year when all of us need to practice a little more patience.
Truthfully, that should be a calendar-long exercise anymore, as understanding and tolerance of one another appears to be slipping into the abyss more and more each passing day. But that’s for another day.
What we’re talking about this day is a general lack of help that comes around our coastal oasis each year as the college kids that fill so many jobs begin to make their way back to school.
It’s just a natural part of our local environment. Many of the businesses here are seasonal by nature — either only operating in the summer months, or being significantly busier as the population and customer base swells exponentially each summer.
To fill those jobs, students and foreign workers often do the trick, and they do it well.
But with the number of foreign students down significantly from a few years back, and American colleges starting to get their students back in dorm rooms, well... guess what happens to our work force?
So, please: Be patient. Know that the restaurants may soon have a few less servers or people working in the kitchens. Understand that the number of lifeguards will begin to taper off. Realize that you might be in line for a few extra minutes at a shop because they have fewer people to run the registers or offer help.
It’s kind of the nature of the beast living in a resort area, and well worth it — if you just practice a little patience.