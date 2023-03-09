In the wee hours of Sunday morning, March 12, a subtle change will take place that most people won’t realize is happening at the time but will certainly take note of as the day, and days that follow, progress.
Yes, it’s “spring ahead” time, as Daylight Saving Time takes over our biological, and real, clocks.
What we lose in the mornings, in terms of an extra hour of soul-defining sleep, we gain tenfold with more sun at the end of the day, and the promise of spring coming into focus soon. Yes, we’re beginning to crawl out of these winter doldrums and dark rides home from work, and entering a time of warmth and, well... still dark rides home from work for many of us, because we end up working a lot more this time of year.
But it’s all happening. Saturday, March 11, is the annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day parade. Monday, March 20, is officially the first day of spring. We’re only four short weeks away from Easter.
Spring is definitely in the air. And summer is often hot on its heels.
With the changing seasons, we often see some of our local businesses open back up their doors after a small hibernation, and some new businesses open up for the first time. These places will often be using new staff, as last year’s crews have often moved on to new opportunities. That means a lot of people getting trained and learning what they need to do to provide the best kind of service possible.
We ask that everyone shows some patience as these places work out “the bugs.” And let’s have a great spring all around.