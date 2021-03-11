It’s coming, folks.
This long year of COVID-driven separation, sadness, loss and sociological upheaval appears to be loosening its grip on our collective necks as vaccination numbers go up and hospitalization numbers are going down. No, we don’t want to jump the gun on this, and we know it’s dangerous to pretend it’s over when it obviously is not, but there is a glimmer, isn’t there?
Last week’s Fire & Ice Festival got many people back out into the flow of interaction, and they did so mainly by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It was a good sign that the community can handle its business responsibly and still participate in activities. This week, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention came out and announced that people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks may socialize with others in a similar situation, sans masks.
There are plenty of opinions over what has happened over the past year, and there will be plenty of opinions going forward. That’s always fair.
But it seems like we’re starting to see a light. And who among us doesn’t welcome that these days?