We all get to see the tremendous performances of high-school athletes.
There, on the public field of play, talented young people pit their skills against each other in front of screaming spectators and clicking cameras. We follow their careers, often from being standouts on junior-varsity teams to signing their National Letter of Intent to go off to college. Even the players whose careers end at the end of their high school days (the overwhelming majority, by the way) get their time in the sun, as their public activities get attention in the media and on social-media sites.
What we don’t get to always see, however, are the shining stars of academics. They don’t do their “homework” in front of frenzied fans and parents. Their test scores don’t dot newspaper pages. Their efforts, while spectacular and massively impressive as they may be, just don’t generate the same kind of attention.
But Indian River High School counselors Greg Hockman and Stephanie Wilkinson decided they wanted to change the direction of that “spotlight” for a bit and created a National College Decision Day event on May 1 to celebrate all the college-bound seniors who had made their final selections.
“We just put this idea together this year,” said Hockman. “I hope we can scale it up over the years to honor our seniors on their big decision day.”
The University of Delaware is by far the most-popular choice of this year’s IR seniors, with an estimated 40 enrollees to the school this coming fall.
We applaud this effort by the counselors and root for it to only grow in the future. Bravo.