The Indian River High School Class of 2023 tossed their mortarboards high into the night’s sky last week, celebrating their graduation from high school, and tying a nice little bow around a class that this entire community should be proud of when looking at them as a collective.
Valedictorian Vicki Chan will be heading off to Princeton University this fall, and Class President Jordy Estrada will be continuing his education at Cornell — marking two Ivy League-bound students from one impressive class. The graduating class as a whole, by the way, laid claim to more than $7 million in scholarships in totality — an impressive number, to be sure.
As Principal Mike Williams said during the school’s recent senior awards night, “These are our best and brightest. You are one of the strongest senior class groups ever to come through Indian River High School.”
Now, the Coastal Point is still shy of being 20 years old, so we can’t go too far back in the school’s rich history, but we can say with complete confidence that this is one of the most impressive senior classes we have ever seen come through IR.
And while academics certainly reign supreme in any conversations regarding an academic institution or group of students, it’s more than that. This is a class that has been peppered with volunteerism and community involvement. While schools across these fruited plains, including right here in Sussex County, have found controversy with fights and scandals and various episodes of general unpleasantness, we just haven’t seen that with this group.
Academically and behaviorally, they have shined. And they also left their marks in the athletic arena — sending team after team to compete in the state playoffs, and comporting themselves with grace and dignity in both victory and defeat.
In short, we are proud to have watched this class of recent graduates come through the school system. We are proud of the group effort between school, student and parents that made this such an exemplary class, and we are proud of the young people this community is sending off into their next phase of life — be it college, the work force or the armed forces.
The world promises to be a better place with the Indian River High School Class of 2023 taking its rightful place. We certainly know our community has been better for having them here.
Congrats, graduates. Continue to make us all proud.