Well, it’s time for the next wave of young adults to start making their marks on this world.
Yes, Indian River High School graduated its Class of 2022 on Tuesday, May 31, and the young men and women who are now transitioning into this next phase of life carry the burden of the very future of our society as we know it. Not too much pressure, right?
Obviously, we jest. A little. What these young people actually have right now is not an obligation to serve the rest of us, as much as they have a tremendous opportunity to seize their own futures. Maybe they transition now to college. Or learning a trade. Or travel. Or, well, whatever.
For them, this Class of 2022, the board is clean. The future to be determined. The possibilities endless.
It is now a time for these families to celebrate an accomplishment that started with picture books, and culminated with essay-writing and math problems that could break the brain of the average American adult. What these graduates just accomplished is big. They deserve a hand for sticking it out, working hard and reaching goals.
And now the future is theirs. We look forward to seeing what these latest graduates from Indian River High School accomplish in their own lives, and excited to see the impact they will inevitably make on the rest of our community.