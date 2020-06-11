We admit it. There have been times over the past several months when we allowed ourselves to get a little concerned that 2020 would be a summer season without the Freeman Stage.
We should have known better.
The Freeman Stage announced this week that, though they had to shelve their usual standout schedule of nationally-known performers, the show will indeed go on this year — albeit with the spotlight being trained on local performers, many of whom haven’t been able to perform in person since March.
“We’ve decided as an organization the arts need to be present during this time of reopening,” said Executive Director Patti Grimes. “Our board of directors supports the key tenets of our mission, which includes creating experiences that elevate the human spirit. We are going to do that by presenting the arts at a right-sized scale due to COVID-19.”
So, what does that mean? A “right-sized scale?” Basically, organizers will adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. John Carney. They will sell tickets in “pods,” with fixed seating for four provided in each pod. The season will begin with a seating capacity just under 400, according to organizers, and that number could fluctuate throughout the summer, based on the details of the governor’s instructions.
Oh, and the Stage’s Young Audience Series? Those Saturday-morning shows that feature free programming for children? Also a go this summer. This program is being funded by a grant from the PNC Foundation and the Delaware Community Foundation.
Officials say the first shows will begin in July, with more details coming at the end of this month. Rolling announcements of new performances will be made as the summer proceeds.
The Freeman Stage is a beacon of arts and performance for this community and shines a positive light on our region to every person who visits its grounds. Yes, we all love the big performers who come here in the summer months, but we believe audiences will also be blown away by some of our local talent.
The show is indeed going on this summer.