Easter signifies a re-birth.
The religious aspects of this are obvious, as followers celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the start of his exalted life. It is widely accepted as the most important religious event of the year for Christians, as it discusses how Christ died for humanity’s sins, and that crucifixion and resurrection is the basic tenet of the faith.
It is, to borrow a popular phrase, “the reason for the season.” It’s more than colored eggs. It’s more than a magical bunny.
The marking of the holiday is also an important bookmark each year for our community. Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of the busy season, with Labor Day neatly tying a bow around it. But Easter weekend is when a lot of the seasonal businesses begin to ramp things up and start operating at least on the weekends.
And, in what has become another bit of a local tradition, it is time we start pestering all of you again to shop local.
We are blessed by nature’s glory in our community, from oceans, bays and rivers to lush farmland to quaint walking trails in the woods. It is a gift that we get to not only enjoy every time we walk outside, but also that we get to share with others when they come on vacation or to spend time at their second homes or whatever brings people here.
But we also have a unique identity with our local shops and restaurants. They have character, and offer items not found everywhere else. And they have owners and employees who are part of this community, spend their money in this community and who need our support. Think local. Shop local.