While the abrupt departure of former Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson caught many by surprise last week, including us, we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a few moments here to trumpet some of his accomplishments with the Town during his six-plus years running the administrative things in Millsboro.
While town managers are charged with the day-to-day operation of the municipality for which they serve, they also are tasked with helping set a general vision and carrying out the wishes of the elected council. Hudson was strong across the board and helped oversee unprecedented growth in Millsboro during his watch.
Charged with helping spur that growth, while reviving the downtown area (without costing it the charm many have associated it with over the years), Hudson was quick to attract major businesses to the Route 113 corridor, while securing grants for downtown revitalization efforts. Millsboro has seen Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Tractor Supply, Ashley Furniture and Lewes Dairy, among others, take up occupancy along the highway, bringing dollars into the Town’s coffers without changing the face of the downtown district.
The Town is fortunate to have Jamie Burk on staff to serve as acting town manager while they plot their future. The former assistant town manager, Burk has 26 years of management experience, and knows and understands Millsboro. He will no doubt continue smooth operations of the Town, be it in a temporary or permanent basis.
Hudson will be exploring a new future now, but his mark on Millsboro will be a long-lasting one. We wish him the best of luck.