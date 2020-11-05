On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, an armistice between the Allied powers and Germany went into effect, thus putting an unofficial end to “the war to end all wars.”
It’s been that day — the 11th day of the 11th month — that we choose to honor this nation’s veterans. Originally dubbed “Armistice Day” in 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
This year — a year marked by pandemic, political and racial division, economic unrest and a general lack of civility toward one another — let us not be so wrapped up in all the negativity around us that we neglect to thank those who have selflessly risked their own lives in order to protect our general way of life and keep our families safe at night.
We thank all of our veterans this Veterans Day, and all days. We work, play, sleep, vote and, yes, fight one another under your protection. Thank you.