From all of us, to all of you: Merry Christmas.
In a year that has been filled with less “Merry” and more “Scary,” Christmas seems to be coming at just the right time. It is time we show love, generosity and general goodwill to strangers. It is a time to cherish our families, love our neighbors and watch our children find joy and happiness during a time when they have lost so much.
To our advertisers, thank you. The COVID realities and related restrictions have made operating a small business an exercise in frustration and fear, and we cannot even express the gratitude we have in you for trusting us with conveying your message to your customers. Our community is a better place to live and to work because of your efforts, and we applaud each of you for all you do every day.
To our readers, thank you. We thank you for choosing us as your source of information, and we thank you for bringing our readership numbers to all-time highs. It is an honor to be the voice of this community, and one we do not take lightly.
Merry Christmas to all of you. May you find joy and peace this holiday season, and all seasons to come.