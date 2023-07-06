Take a breath.
It’s been hot. Traffic has been excruciating. Everything is more expensive. More people than not would completely relate if you completely lost your cool on the next person who irritated you even the tiniest bit. We get it. Trust us, we all get it.
But, please. Take it easy on our local workers.
Work’s hard enough, right? No matter what your occupation might be, can we all at least agree that work is hard enough without people jumping down your throat and trying to make you feel less-than-human because that hyper-aggressive person was having a bad day? Does it provide any kind of personal satisfaction to just unload on a person who is simply trying to get through a shift in the busiest time of the year, at a time when a good amount of businesses are under-staffed?
And let’s not forget that little part of things: As hard and difficult as your own day might be going, remember that the unsuspecting person you are embarrassing and talking down to might be having a pretty tough day as well. There was a time when we used to respect people. Heck, there was a time when we used to at least acknowledge that others might be people, too.
Take a look at that person whose head you are about to rip off, because that is the face you are seeing when things aren’t going 100 percent your way. It’s someone’s kid. Or sibling. Or parent, or grandparent. It’s a person trying to get by in a world that is increasingly difficult to get by in, and the last thing they need is someone belittling them or talking down to them because they had the audacity to show up to work and try.
Be better than that. Show a little respect.