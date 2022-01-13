As of earlier this week, it is now mandatory to wear a mask if you are to walk into a Delaware business.
So, please, wear the mask.
This isn’t a plea based on supporting mandates or making a medicinal decision or clinging to a political ideology — we are asking you to help out our local businesses. These last two years have been astonishingly horrible for a lot of our small-business owners, and now we’re in the heart of winter. In a resort area. During a global pandemic.
Remember, these business owners are simply trying to keep the lights on, to feed their families and to keep local people employed. What they don’t need is to see their teenage employees at the front of their restaurants or working their cash registers getting bashed because of people disagreeing with a mandate. What they don’t need is people taking their frustrations out on the businesses they pour their blood, sweat and tears into, because they’re following the rules. What they don’t need is any of that.
If you don’t like the mandates, make your voice heard with your representatives. Write the governor. Hire attorneys and make petitions, and fight the good fight with every breath.
But don’t take it out on your neighbors and friends who work in or own our small businesses. Support them. We’re a community.