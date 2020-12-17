Looking for those last-minute gifts? Or, are you like a lot of folks, and all of your gifts are of the last-minute variety?
Either way, just look around you.
Our community is small in nature, but we are blessed with world-class restaurants and unique shops that offer a plethora of choices for those special people in your life. Many have even expanded their delivery, online and curbside pickup services since the pandemic began, to make it easier to shop.
So, yes, it is, in fact, more convenient to “shop local” than ever before, and the fact that the struggles of small businesses have been discussed over and over again this year should keep that in our minds. It is always important to shop local if you wish to keep the identity and fabric of your community unique and vibrant. This year, it is absolutely critical.
If a big business has a rough year, they can often survive it. A small business takes a beating? Well, that is often the end of that person’s chapter.
How can we help? It’s simple. We help by letting these small businesses help us. Take advantage of their goods and services. Order their food and buy gift certificates for recipients who enjoy that food. Let these people shine at what they do, and do so well, and we all win. Shop and eat local, folks.