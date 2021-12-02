Anyone out there looking for some inspiration? Boy, do we have some of that for you — in the form of Garrett Rogers.
Some of you might remember Rogers from 2016, when the then-10-year-old boy from Millsboro ran out into the street to retrieve a baseball and was struck by a motor vehicle, sustaining multiple broken bones, brain trauma and numerous injuries that resulted in him being placed into a medically-induced coma. He was in very real danger of losing his life, a mere six months after his father had passed away from heart disease.
But Rogers persevered. He left the hospital, worked tirelessly and got back into playing baseball. A stepfather, Jim Palermo, entered his life and suggested Rogers get into weightlifting. The two of them, along with a relative who owns a gym in Salisbury, Md., saw Rogers take to the activity. Like, really, really, take to it.
In January 2020, Rogers entered his first powerlifting competition with RPS Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate. He set world records for his age and weight class in every lift.
Yep. World records. In every single lift he performed.
“It’s kind of a miracle,” Rogers said recently, “just the journey going from nothing to being on top of the [powerlifting] world. It’s pretty exhilarating.”
And we’re pretty proud of you, sir. Keep on elevating yourself.