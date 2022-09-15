In what has been a long, winding road to apparently nowhere, discussions about extending the employment arrangement between the Frankford Town Council and Police Chief Laurence Corrigan apparently came to an end last week. And the result is that Corrigan will be leaving his position sooner, rather than later.
It is a shame it came to this, and we are obviously not privy to the conversations behind closed doors that take place — either between Corrigan and Town officials, or amongst the council during an executive session on Thursday, Sept. 8, that apparently sealed Corrigan’s fate.
So, we’re not here to cast blame or anything of that nature. We simply don’t have enough information at our disposal to do that, and it wouldn’t be fair to leap to a conclusion to try to make some kind of point.
But it is imperative that the Town now move forward and find a chief that works within their budget, embraces community relations to the extent that Corrigan has, and firm up safety and security for the residents of Frankford — as well as those who earn their living within those borders.
Whether people demand a lot or very little from their government, it’s usually important to all sides that public safety is one thing that cannot be compromised. Once Corrigan leaves, the department will house two part-time officers. Two dedicated, respected officers, but still two part-time officers at the end of the day.
The Town must act quickly to find a replacement to lead the department, or it must secure the services of Delaware State Police to assist in patrolling the town and keep people safe.
It’s important.