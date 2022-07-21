As a tip of the cap to the men and women who strive to keep us safe, state Sen. Gerald Hocker and Rep. Ron Gray co-sponsored Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 125 — a bill that will see first-responders throughout the state be recognized and honored for their efforts each year on Oct. 28.
“First-responders are a very essential part of our country,” said Hocker. “This should be a day when we honor them all... It really upsets me when there is talk about having their funding cut. It makes me so upset.”
Gray is also fully on board with this, because “they’re the men and women who put themselves on the front lines, giving their all to protect our communities,” he explained. “A special recognition that proclaims Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, as National First Responders Day is just one very small way of thanking these brave individuals for their public service.”
Sure, this is a ceremonial day of honor, but it’s one that’s needed. Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears was the one who first suggested this to Hocker.
“You turn on the news and see all these actors that they make a big deal about,” said Mears. “How about the first-responders? We need to mention them. Shouldn’t we have a day? They are here for us — the police departments, fire departments, EMTs — whether it’s their career or they do it as a volunteer.”
He’s right. They all are.
We owe a lot to our first-responders, and it’s all too easy to take them for granted for willingly putting themselves between us and danger.