The now-staple Fire & Ice Festival will take over much of the community for the next several days, and there is no shortage of the beloved “stuff to do” over this January weekend.
The effort, piloted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, is the most ambitious and successful of a growing number of “off-season” events that have been created to meet the needs of a growing year-round population, while drawing visitors to the area — and the area’s small businesses.
This year will see ice sculptures, an ice luge, a beer garden, ice rink, movies, an LED light show, a live ice-carving demonstration featuring the transformation of an 1,800-pound block of ice, a chili cookoff, a performance by a juggling artist...
You get the picture. There is a lot going on around these parts this weekend. To make it easier for you, go ahead and turn to page 36 of this week’s Coastal Point for a full schedule, or go to fireandicede.com if you’re on the move. But, seriously, pick up the paper, alright? We work really hard on this thing.
This is a tremendous boost to many of our local businesses during a time of year when a tremendous boost comes in awfully handy. The “shoulder seasons” of fall and spring have been great additions to the small-business landscape, as the days of only having three months a year to make the money are largely fading into the history books. And now it becomes a little easier for some of these shops and restaurants to stay open, or temporarily open their doors for these events, which benefits them, our visitors and all of us who live here.
“Lights, Camera, Action” is this year’s theme. Well, Fire & Ice Festival, the stage is yours.