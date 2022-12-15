Fenwick Island town officials make some good arguments about their proposed ordinance change to the parking ratios, expected to be voted on during the Dec. 16 town council meeting.
They feel like the parking available right now is not sufficient for the amount of businesses, and customers, who frequent Fenwick Island shops and restaurants, and they worry that summer renters could become so jaded with the lack of spaces that they would choose to pick another town in which to stay and spend their money. We get it. We do.
However, we also see the side of the commercial property and business owners, who say what they have now is perfectly fine, they don’t see any reason to “fix” something that’s not broken and that the proposed ordinance would dissuade new businesses from coming into town, while making it cost-prohibitive for a current business to ever undertake a remodel because they would lose space in order to create more parking spots. They also argue that the new proposed ordinance is a cookie-cutter approach and doesn’t look at specific needs of specific businesses.
We tend to side with the business owners on this one, largely for one specific reason: They are, in fact, the business owners. They understand their customers and the realities of their respective businesses more than anyone else possibly could.
A restaurant owner is not going to fight this without feeling like it would negatively impact his or her restaurant. Neither would a retail owner. Or a developer.
We need solutions that don’t hurt businesses. Please keep working on finding solutions that can satisfy all sides.