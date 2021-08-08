There have been signs on lawns, social-media flare-ups, ads, letters, multiple candidate forums, litigation and a hearing in front of an elections board, but it all comes to a conclusion this weekend.
There will be an election in Fenwick Island.
And, yes, there has been a lot of nastiness surrounding this one. The neighbor-versus-neighbor dynamic in such a picturesque and quaint community can be befuddling to those of us on the outside watching this play out, but it speaks to another truth that is important to hold on to when considering this election cycle.
There are eight candidates battling for four seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council.
This is nearly unheard of in small-town politics, and it goes to show that people genuinely care about Fenwick Island, both today and in regards to its future.
It is critically important that Fenwick Islanders make their voices heard on Saturday. We know. We always say that. But this is an election, while featuring four seats, is in reality a race between two distinct factions — the incumbents and the challengers. And those two factions have stuck together from the start, offering clear choices.
Read our Q&A session in this week’s paper to see how each candidate answered the same questions. Talk to people in town you know and trust. Decide what’s important to you, and make as informed a decision as you can.
An election is a beautiful segment of living in a democratic society, and your town council election has a very clear impact on your life. Take it seriously and vote. Good luck to all!