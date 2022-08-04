Voters in Fenwick Island will have the opportunity to exercise their right to select representation this weekend as five candidates will be vying for three town council positions.
There is no sugar-coating the political atmosphere in town these past few years, and there are strong opinions on just about every side of things. As bad as it can feel when things are acrimonious and all-too-often divisive, there is something positive to take from the situation as well. People care in Fenwick Island. They care today. They’ll care tomorrow. They cared in generations passed.
Most of the problems and arguments have revolved around philosophical differences on the character and future of the town. But it’s not differences of opinion or rancor that brings down institutions — it’s apathy. It’s people not caring, and going through the motions and basically just doing enough to “skate by.”
That is not the problem in Fenwick Island.
Look, the “sides” are well-defined, and voters can have a clear voice in how they want the Town to function going forward with Saturday’s election. We’ve included responses directly from the candidates in this week’s issue so you can learn more about them before casting your vote. We feel they each did a nice job of explaining their positions and what they’d like to do if given the opportunity to lead.
Now it’s up to you, the voters. The power is in your hands, as long as you decide to use it.
The election will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fenwick Island Town Hall.