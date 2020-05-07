One thing about covering the COVID-19 pandemic for this community: Anything and everything changes every five minutes.
What you read in today’s paper might very well be outdated by the time this hits the streets, and we are responding to the topsy-turvy world of coronavirus updates by flooding our website with information as soon as we can verify and proof. But it’s dizzying for us to keep track of, and it has to be even more so for those of you who are trying to keep track of the happenings between everything else going on in your lives.
So, please, bear with us. We’re trying to keep you updated as quickly as we can, and with the most accurate information available to us at the time. If we can’t independently confirm it, we don’t post it. Sometimes that prevents us from being “first” or causes us to remove comments that contain information from outside sources, but we know that you demand that what we present to you is confirmed and properly attributed. We cherish that trust and choose to always err on the side of caution.
One thing we are seeing evolve as we go to press this week is the re-opening of some small businesses, as well as surrounding beaches. If you’re reading this on Saturday and we went to press on Wednesday — well, there’s a good chance something has changed. Visit us on coastalpoint.com and you will see the latest information we have available for you.
The community is, hopefully, making the move to safely and wisely return to some normalcy. We will do our best to keep you updated as it happens.