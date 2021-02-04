In a year of uncertainty, there needs to be a certain amount of flexibility. And the Indian River School District is having to deal with that as much as anybody.
With remote learning, in-school learning and just about every other kind of educational device being used this year, there are inevitably all-too many students who are struggling with the new format and falling behind. School is always a challenge — changing the very structure of our educational system makes it even more so, right?
With a keen eye on trying to keep all IRSD students on their learning path, the District is looking at an expanded roster of students taking classes over the summer — particularly in regards to math and reading for grades 3 and younger.
“Those are the most critical skills, and if they don’t get those at that age,” gaps begin to form in their education, said Heather Statler, school board member.
In a topsy-turvy world, this has to be fully expected, and we applaud the Indian River School District for recognizing this situation and jumping on it immediately, as opposed to just letting students fall further behind.