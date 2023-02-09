Carter Schatz had the community’s attention last Wednesday.
The young welder was making a repair inside a hopper at Atlantic Concrete in Dagsboro on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he suddenly found himself trapped in 8 feet of wet, heavy sand. Fellow employees and first-responders from locales near and far scurried to help Schatz, and he was finally freed from his harrowing ordeal nearly seven hours later.
“I am feeling much better than you would think,” he told us earlier this week, which is music to the ears of everyone who shared prayers or well-wishes during his plight last Wednesday.
There is a lot that can be discussed concerning this rescue and recovery, including the power of prayer, the willingness of a co-worker to leap into action, and the perseverance and mental strength of a young man who maintained his calm while facing a perilous situation. But for right now, in this space, let’s talk about the collaboration between a private business and rescue workers that contributed to Schatz being recovered safely.
Mountaire Farms provided a rescue tube, which was described as a safety tool designed for use in grain entrapments. The Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, as the first on the scene, put the tool to use, and got creative.
This was an example of “thinking outside the box and using a device not specifically made for this kind of rescue,” said Dagsboro Assistant Fire Chief Jason McCabe, who went on to describe the rescue as “complicated” and “very technical.”
So, hats off to our first-responders who showed their worth yet again, to Mountaire and to Schatz. Well done, all around.