We have horns around here.
No, that honking sound is most likely from a goose. And while there are certainly enough people around here — particularly during the busy season — who like to deploy their car horns for various silly reasons, that’s not what we’re talking about here today.
We’re talking about big horns. The kind that sends out a high-decibel sound to summon our selfless volunteer firefighters and first-responders when something absolutely horrific is happening to somebody — such as a fire, or accident or, well, pick your reason. When an emergency happens, and help is needed, that big horn lets loose.
And if you’re the one waiting for help, it can be one of the greatest sounds ever known by humanity.
The Town of Millville shared an informational piece earlier this month about that “fire whistle/horn,” and how important it is. They shared that they sometimes receive noise complaints about it, but that it is a second means of communication to our responders if technology fails, and that lets people know an emergency is happening. That’s important for people driving near the firehouse, to know that stuff is about to get “very real” there soon, and lets the person waiting for help know that it is indeed coming.
And it’s also a reminder that so much of our public safety is in the hands of these remarkable, selfless, dedicated, largely-volunteer group of people who give up absolutely everything they happen to be doing at a moment’s notice to rush to a stranger’s aid.
So, yes. There’s a chance you will hear a loud sound coming from that device when you are near a volunteer fire company. And, yeah, it’s inarguably loud — piercing, really.
But be thankful you hear it, and for those who come to its sound.