So, as it stands today, schools in the Indian River School District will be opening their doors to students on Sept. 17, and it will be under a hybrid model that features students splitting their time between the brick-and-mortar buildings they physically attend and their computer screens at home.
The phrase “winging it” comes to mind.
But, in all honesty, what choice do the decision-makers have here? The COVID-19 roller coaster we have all been riding these past several months is one that demands fluidity over rigidity, and creativity over the status quo. We see this with businesses, churches, interpersonal relationships, sports, entertainment and, yes, our schools.
Like all of you, we read what is presented to us regarding the pandemic. We converse with others on the subjects surrounding the virus. And we formulate our personal decisions based on what we have dissected and what we believe to be best.
The schools are not only major pillars of the community, and significant employers, they also house our greatest asset — our children. As important as it is for them to be educated, socialized and presented with a somewhat-normal childhood, we must also equally focus on their health and well-being, along with their own families they come home to every day.
There are also liability concerns to consider. What if there is an outbreak? We have a litigious society, and that must be considered. Who knows what the right plan really is? This was the best option the schools really had. We support them, completely.