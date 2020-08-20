Say what you want about having to go to the Division of Motor Vehicles, but people here have it pretty darn easy. You drive to Georgetown, pick a number, do what you have to do and go home. Compared to just about any other system in the nation, Delaware’s is pretty darn efficient.
There are a lot of people “in the know” who credit the DMV’s proficiency to former department head Jennifer Cohan, who embraced technology and streamlined the internal infrastructure of the department during her time there. When Cohan left the DMV, she became secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). Guess what we heard about her in that role?
Cohan “... oversaw the development of the state’s largest-ever public infrastructure program as DelDOT secretary,” said Gov. John Carney. “Her experience, intellect and depth of knowledge about how state government works will not easily be replaced. ... But I’m positive she will continue to do great work on behalf of the people of Delaware.”
Yes, after 31 years of working for the State, and receiving bipartisan praise for her work with two different departments, Cohan has announced she is retiring at the end of October, and taking over as CEO of Leadership Delaware — a yearlong program that unites Delawareans who want to make lasting changes in the state by addressing the economy and corporate governance.
We believe she is the right person for this new challenge, and congratulate her on a brilliant career to this point.