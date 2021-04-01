As we welcome another Easter and Passover into our lives, we are reminded that this is the second straight year the religious holidays will be celebrated under the heavy cover of a global pandemic.
Church services are different than in years past. Family gatherings are different than in years past. And, yes, even carefree events like community “egg scrambles” are different than in years past.
Very, very different.
Frankford’s annual Egg Scramble event, hosted by Envision Frankford, will be taking place this Saturday, April 3, at the Frankford Community Park. There will be a capacity of 250 people allowed in the park at a time, including volunteers, and no more than two adults may accompany each child during their age group’s hunt. Masks will be required for all those older than 2, and participants will be asked for a name and phone number for contact-tracing purposes.
The groups will kick off their scrambles each hour beginning at noon, broken down into age groups of 0-2 years old; 3-5; 6-8; and 9-12. Children with special needs may join any group after 1 p.m. Teens can take part in a special challenge hunt at 1:30 p.m., across the street from the park.
It will be different, but it will still happen, thanks to the hard work of the people at Envision Frankford. Happy Easter!