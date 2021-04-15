For many, the pandemic, quarantine, and general change in the way we collectively and individually live our respective lives over the past year-plus, will have lasting effects.
Business travel will probably never quite be the same, as we have adjusted to a web-conference kind of life. Many families talk about how more time together brought them closer. Businesses have closed, adjusted or expanded to offer different services. And, for many, the limitations placed upon us has caused us to get closer to our natural surroundings as we turned to hikes or other outdoor activities.
So, yes, while there has been a big steaming pile of bad all around us, there has certainly been some good. And that newfound, or restored, appreciation of nature would qualify for “the good.”
Next week, April 22 is Earth Day. It is a day when we typically hit “pause” on a lot of the things around us and celebrate what we do, in fact, have literally around us, while taking some steps to work for the betterment of nature in the future. We see recycling events, informational efforts and simply an embracing of our natural surroundings.
After a year of mostly hitting “pause” on our lives, we are seeing signs of people returning to their normal activities. But let’s hit “pause” one more time for nature. She certainly deserves that.