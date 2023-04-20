One quick look around at our natural surroundings can be a quick and easy reminder that all of us are very fortunate to call this beautiful community home.
But it does need tidied up a bit.
This Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day — recognized by more than 1 billion people in more than 190 nations. The theme for this year is “Invest in our Planet,” and we see no better way to do our small part to support environmental protection than by taking care of our small corner of the planet.
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays — in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful, Waste Management and the Surfrider Foundation of Delaware — is hosting the Delaware Coastal Community Clean-up from 8 a.m. to noon. Groups and individuals are invited to adopt and clean a section of roadway throughout the community, and put in a little investment of time and energy to help keep our planet as healthy as we can possibly manage.
Participants can chip in wherever they see a need, or can be assigned a location by organizers. Those wishing to volunteer for the effort will receive assignments this week.
Free disposal is available, and complete details will be provided to participants via email. For more information, call (302) 539-2100, or sign up at thequietresorts.com until 8 a.m. on April 21.
Organizers encourage interested participants to tag photos with #decoastalcleanup and tag @thequietresorts on social media to show how much they have collected.