In today’s world that often seems longer on problems than solutions, perhaps nothing has struck the fiber of our nation harder than the opioid epidemic.
Rich or poor, black or white, male or female, opioids have taken a bite out of our collective soul, and littered our hearts with pain over loved ones suffering addiction, overdose or death. We’ve also all seen upticks in property crimes and vehicle break-ins as addiction often spirals users into actions of desperation they might not have normally taken.
Those crimes have not always been aimed at finding money or valuables people could sell to get money for the drugs — users often are searching for pain pills or other opiates that are found in medicine cabinets, purses and glove compartments of many law-abiding people who have legitimate prescriptions.
In that spirit, Delaware is holding the 22nd National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 30, at locations throughout the state, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. People can take in their unused drugs for proper disposal at specific locations, and get them out of harm’s way. To date, the program has resulted in nearly 100,000 pounds of medication being collected since it began in 2010.
Selbyville Police Department is also one of three departments in the state that will provide Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public.
To find a location near you, visit dea.gov/takebackday. This is a great way to get rid of some of those drugs in your medicine cabinets, and potentially save a life in the process.